Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Las Vegas must target a CB early on Day 3
The Las Vegas Raiders have avoided drafting a defensive back so far in the 2023 NFL Draft, but that has to change early on Day 3.
On Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders added the best player available at No. 7 overall, selecting Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech. Wilson was widely considered one of the best edge rushers in the draft class, and adding him to a position group that already includes Maxx Crosby gives the Raiders an elite young tandem coming off the edge.
On Day 2, the Raiders wasted no time going up and getting their guy, as they traded the No. 38 and 141 overall picks to the Indianapolis Colts for selection No. 35. That pick was Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, considered the best player available at that point in the draft, and a player who fits Josh McDaniels's offense perfectly.
In the third round, Byron Young was added from Alabama, filling a need at defensive tackle, but it was late in the night when the Raiders made a huge reach for a wide receiver. The wideout position group was seen as one with depth and a strength going into the draft, so selecting Tre Tucker at No. 100 was a bit of a head-scratcher.
Going into Day 3, and holding an early pick, cornerback has to be at the top of the list for general manager Dave Ziegler.
Raiders must add a cornerback early on Day 3
The Raiders hold the No. 109 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, which would be the seventh pick of Day 3. That selection must be used on a defensive back, specifically the cornerback position, where some elite talent still remains on the board.
Looking across previous mock drafts, guys like Kelee Ringo and Clark Phillips III were both seen as potential Day 1, or second-round talents, so the fact that they are still on the board is a bit surprising. The Raiders could use either of those two players to bolster a secondary that added some veteran depth pieces in Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. this offseason.
There are also some key safeties on the board, including Antonio Johnson from Texas A&M and JL Skinner from Boise State. In a perfect world, the Raiders will target a defensive back at No. 109 overall and fix one of the many holes on the defense.