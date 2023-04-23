Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Top-3 players to add at No. 7 overall
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Top-3 players to add at No. 7 overall
Tyree Wilson
Our third and final player is Tyree Wilson, a dominant edge rusher from Texas Tech that would have been the first edge rusher off the board had it not been for Will Anderson Jr. from Alabama. Anderson will be gone by the time the Raiders pick at No. 7 overall, but Wilson could still be there, and he would be an excellent addition to this defense.
Wilson and Maxx Crosby would be a tremendous young pass-rushing duo for the Raiders for years to come, and would eliminate a lot of the double-teams Crosby has been getting. The Raiders have to do a better job of getting after the quarterback next season, and while Chandler Jones has had a nice career, he does not appear to be the same player he was in Arizona.
As you can see, we prioritize the defense at No. 7 overall, as the offense should be solid this season, especially if the team can get Josh Jacobs to sign on the dotted line. Las Vegas has had big problems on the defense for years, and any one of these three players would be a step in the right direction in terms of fixing their issues this season and in the future.