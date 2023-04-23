Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: Top-3 players to add at No. 7 overall
Devon Witherspoon
It seems like every year the Las Vegas Raiders go into the offseason with a significant need at the cornerback position. This year has been no different, as they tried to address the position group via free agency by bringing in some depth pieces, but elite talent is still needed as we enter the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
The big debate at the position group in terms of what player should go first overall is between Illinois star Devon Witherspoon, and Oregon do-everything corner, Christian Gonzalez. Both players would serve as a significant upgrade to the position for the Raiders, but based on the defensive scheme, Witherspoon may be the best fit.
Witherspoon is a punishing cornerback, and could slide right into one of the starting outside cornerback roles for Patrick Graham's defense. He is one of the more NFL-ready players in this draft class as well, and by bringing him in, Nate Hobbs moves back to the slot, where he was one of the best players in the game as a rookie two years ago.