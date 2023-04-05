Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas fills big needs with top-100 picks
Raiders 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Las Vegas fills big needs with top-100 picks
Looking ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft, the biggest position of need for the Silver and Black may be the cornerback spot. For years, this has been the Achilles Heel for this Raiders defense, and at pick No. 70, they add a talented cornerback from the University of Michigan in DJ Turner.
There is no doubt that Turner has the athletic ability to be a strong cover cornerback at the NFL level, and based on what we saw at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, he has elite speed. In fact, Turner's 4.26 time in the 40-yard dash was a head turner for a lot of scouts, as he cemented himself as at least a Day 2 pick this April.
Las Vegas has brought in David Long Jr. and Duke Shelley in free agency, and they also brought back Brandon Facyson after a one-year stint in Indianapolis. Those are solid depth players at the position group, but based on his ability to cover, his aggressiveness, and speed, Turner is the kind of player who could be a CB1 when all is said and done, and we know what Michigan corners do in the Silver and Black.