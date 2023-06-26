Las Vegas Raiders: 2023 post-minicamp 53-man roster prediction
By Brad Weiss
Raiders Specialists (3): Daniel Carlson, AJ Cole, Jacob Bobenmoyer
No big surprises here, as the Raiders have two of the more talented and young players at their respective position groups at kicker and punter. Daniel Carlson has been elite since joining the Raiders a few years back after being dumped by Minnesota, and AJ Cole is an absolute weapon handling punting duties.
The new face on this trio is Jacob Bobenmoyer, who will replace Trent Sieg in a move that was pretty surprising this offseason. Still, this is a group that should be one of the best in the game once again in 2023, giving the Raiders elite talent in the kicking game and in terms of pinning the other teams deep in their own territory.
Of course, a lot can change between now and when training camp actually kicks off, and you have to think some key players could be cut from other teams later in the summer. The 2023 Raiders do not have high expectations nationally, but there is enough talent on this roster to turn some heads this fall.