Las Vegas Raiders: How does the 2023 roster stack up against the 2022 roster heading into training camp?
By Nick Popio
The Las Vegas Raiders still may make some moves in terms of the 2023 roster, but here, we dive into what the team looks like compared to last year at each position group.
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will be looking to right the wrongs from last season, when the team won only six games and failed to make the playoffs. To do so, general manager Dave Ziegler took a hard look at the roster, and made some wholesale changes at nearly every position.
With minicamp raging on, and training camp on the horizon, now is a good time to compare what the 2023 Raiders look like against the 2022 version. Many things have changed, and hopefully, it will be for the better.
2023 Raiders offense vs 2022 Raiders offense
The offense is geared up for a high octane run, but is Jimmy Garoppolo the right man to captain the ship and get the most out of his playmakers? Josh Jacobs should continue to get featured, but I wouldn't expect a repeat of last season just because of all the weapons he has to throw to.
In terms of the quarterback position, the Raiders are about the same. Garoppolo may not have the arm talent Carr does, but he is a winner, something Carr struggled to become as the starter in Las Vegas. Jarrett Stidham was outstanding for the Raiders last season, but the combination of rookie Aidan O'Connell and Brian Hoyer should be able to get the job done if Jimmy G goes down with an injury.
The big question at running back is whether or not Jacobs will get his new deal, as there is no question he is one of the best backs in the NFL. Outside of him, this is more of a make-or-break season for his backup, Zamir White, entering his second season in the NFL.
At wideout, Davante Adams returns and the core of players around him is much better than a year ago. Jakobi Meyers was a great pickup from New England, and if Hunter Renfrow is not traded, you have to think that is one of the best trios in the league.
Darren Waller was a top five tight end here and still maybe in New York, but this unit is better without him. A dash of experience and massive upside rookie is a winning recipe. Michael Mayer is already a crowd favorite and he'll be expected to become top five at his position quickly.
When it comes to the offensive line, more exposure for Dylan Parham is a plus for an underrated group. Kolton Miller is getting a bunch of praise for his play and rightfully so, while bringing back Jermaine Eluemunor to once again be the right tackle was an excellent move by Ziegler.