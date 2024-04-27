Raiders 2024 NFL Draft: Grade and fit for Tommy Eichenberg at No. 148 overall
Vegas got some much-needed linebacker depth in the 5th round.
TheLas Vegas Raiders went with a linebacker in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Ohio State star Tommy Eichenberg. A good run defender, Eichenberg projects as a potential role player in the NFL. He's the second straight defensive player that the Raiders drafted on Saturday, after they selected Mississippi State cornerback Decamerion Richardson in the fourth round.
How Tommy Eichenberg fits with the Raiders
Mostly on special teams, to start. Linebacker certainly isn't the strongest position on the roster, but between Robert Spillane, Kana'i Mauga, and Divine Deablo, Eichenberg probably has his work cut out for him when it comes to getting real snaps. With that being said, only Spillane has any real job security longterm, and if Eichenberg impresses during camp, it wouldn't be surprising to see him carve out a role for himself on defense quickly.
Raiders 2024 NFL Draft grade: Tommy Eichenberg
Grade: B-
Ultimately, the Raiders needed real linebacker help. So in that sense, the pick not only made sense, but was a smart move. Eichenberg is as tough as they come – he played with two broken hands in 2022 – but his fit in a modern NFL defensive scheme is, at best, questionable. He'll definitely help against the run, but it's not like he'll walk into camp and be a starter in Week 1. The 5th round is all about rolling the dice on players, and that's exactly what it is. Depth never hurts, but it'd be surprising if this pick ended up being super impactful in 2024.