Raiders 2024 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: USC QB Caleb Williams
With the NFL Draft around the corner, Caleb Williams should be in the Raiders plans.
By Jason Willis
With the season nearing its end for the Las Vegas Raiders as they miss the playoffs yet again, it is time to look forward to the upcoming off-season.
While the first discussion will undoubtedly center around who owner Mark Davis hires as the new general manager and head coach, the roster needs some addition as well.
Nowhere is this more true than at quarterback. The former regime put all their eggs in the Jimmy Garoppolo basket and, somewhat predictably, it failed as he battled injuries and just outright incompetence.
Fourth round rookie Aidan O’Connell has performed admirably in a tough situation but is quite obviously not the long term answer at the position.
This off-season, it is paramount that the Raiders find a quarterback they wish to build the team around going forward. While free agency or trade will allow them to find a stop gap option, the draft will allow them to find their future franchise quarterback.
Luckily for them, it is slated to be another loser year at the quarterback position with as many as four quarterbacks projected to go in round one.
Armed with the 11th overall pick currently, it is likely that Las Vegas would have to make a big move up to secure one of the high end guys and, if they choose to do so, Caleb Williams will be one of the guys they are targeting.