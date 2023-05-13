Las Vegas Raiders: 3 most important games on the 2023 schedule
By Jason Willis
After a tremendously disappointing season, the Las Vegas Raiders underwent wholesale changes prior to 2023. While Josh McDaniel's will return as the head coach for his second season, on the field the team will look much different.
On offense, the team will have a new starting quarterback in week one for the first time in ten years when Jimmy Garoppolo takes his first snap. Davante Adams will return as his number one target, but fan favorite tight end Darren Waller, who was traded to the Giants, is gone.
On defense, all eyes are on the teams top ten pick which they spent on former Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson. Expected to give Maxx Crosby some much needed help on the edge, his additon should help Chandler Jones succeed as well.
Finally, the NFL has announced the complete schedule which means Raiders fans finally know when they will be able to see this revamped team on the field. Furthermore, with a whopping six games on national television, the entire country will be able to see the Raiders and Allegiant Stadium in all its glory.
Of course, every game in the NFL is important. However, there are always games that seem to determine what direction te season will take. For Las Vegas, these three games stick out as the most important.