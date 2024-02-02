Raiders: 3 quarterbacks Las Vegas could target with Kliff Kingsbury as OC
With Kliff Kingsbury likely landing in Las Vegas as OC, here are some quarterbacks the Raiders could target for the 2024 season.
By Brad Weiss
1. Justin Fields
With the Chicago Bears holding the No. 1 overall pick, general manager Ryan Poles may decide it is in the best interest of the franchise to keep it and select a quarterback. If that is the case, Justin Fields is on the trading block this offseason, and he would be an excellent fit with Kingsbury as OC.
Fields is a guy who can make plays with both his arm, and his legs, and that is exactly what Kingsbury would look to bring to Las Vegas. He is also a player who has NFL experience, and I believe he would have all the tools he needs to succeed if the Raiders decide to trade for him this offseason.
The former Ohio State product had very little talent around him at wide receiver during his time in Chicago, but that would not be the case in Las Vegas. Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, and Tre Tucker are likely to be the top-3 at the position group next season, and when you throw in tight end Michael Mayer, there is no shortage of guys for Fields to pass to.
One thing Fields does better than nearly every other quarterback in the NFL is make plays with his feet, something that would bode well in Kingsbury's offense. If there is one guy I believe could be a perfect fit for Kingsbury in Las Vegas it is Fields, who could just be starting his ascend as one of the better young quarterbacks in the game.