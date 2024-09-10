Raiders 3-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft after Week 1: QB remains the priority
By Brad Weiss
In Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders lost a tough matchup to division rival, Los Angeles. The 22-10 loss at the hands of the Chargers showed some glaring weaknesses within the franchise at both the player level, and the coaching staff.
It is very early to start writing off this 2024 Las Vegas Raiders team, but the media experts certainly feel they will be picking high in the 2025 NFL Draft next April. In fact, in this current 3-round Raiders mock draft, we have them picking at No. 3 overall, as that is where Tankathon.com currently has them selecting on Day 1.
Draft order courtesy of Tankathon.com.
No big surprise here, as if the Raiders are picking at No. 3 overall, then that means the 2024 NFL season went off the rails for them early on. With this selection, Las Vegas adds what they would hope to be their franchise quarterback for a very long time in Georgia star, Carson Beck.
A teammate of 2024 first-round pick Brock Bowers during their time with the Bulldogs, Beck threw for nearly 4,000 yards last season, and for his career, has tossed 47 touchdowns against only eight interception. In 2024, through the first two games, he has seven touchdowns against zero interceptions, while completing over 70 percent of his passes.
Beck would be seen as a savior for this franchise.