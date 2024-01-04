Raiders 3-round NFL Mock Draft: A new star QB lands in Las Vegas
The Las Vegas Raiders could go with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback in 2024, but in this recent mock, they turn the page at the position.
By Brad Weiss
In Week 17 on the road against the Indianapolis Colts, the Las Vegas Raiders had a chance to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. While going into the game as the underdog, Las Vegas was fresh off a surprising victory on Christmas Day against Kansas City, and the defense was playing at an elite level for weeks.
However, the offense once again sputtered in Indianapolis, as the Raiders gave away too many chances on 3rd-and-1. In the end, the Raiders were eliminated from playoff contention by the Colts, and with that, the team can start looking towards next offseason, where they have to make decisions within the front office, on the coaching staff, and of course, player personnel.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Raiders could draft as high as No. 8 when all is said and done this weekend, though right now, they are at pick No. 11 on Day 1. The Raiders have not had great success picking in the first round in recent memory, and this pick could go a long way in determining some long-term success for the organization.
With that said, we turn our eyes to some mock draft simulators, and in this case, we used the one over at Pro Football Network. There are so many different ways the Raiders could go on the first night of the draft, and it will be interesting to see if they pull off some pre-draft trades to change things up a bit as well.
Here, we dive into a 3-round mock draft for the Las Vegas Raiders for the 2024 NFL Draft.