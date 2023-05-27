Las Vegas Raiders: 3 worst moves of the 2023 Offseason
By Jason Willis
Raiders worst moves: Signing Jimmy Garoppolo
When the Raiders elected to move on from Derek Carr, many assumed one of two things. First, it was widely expected that the team would be all in on Tom Brady. However, he retired and instead became part owner of the team. The other option would be the addition of a rookie. Instead, despite having the seventh overall pick, all the best available prospects were selected.
So, on the first day of the legal tampering period, Las Vegas agreed to a deal with former 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. While the fit with his old offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was obvious, it felt like a clear downgrade from Carr, especially given his injury history.
This concern was only amplified by the recent news that Garoppolo was not only injured when the team signed him, but that he will miss a portion of the off-season program after undergoing surgery on his foot.
However, even if "Jimmy G" does play the full season for the Silver and Black, the results could be catastrophic for the team's long-term future. After all, the odds of winning a Super Bowl with Garoppolo as your quarterback are quite low, especially in a division with Patrick Mahomes.
The worst place to be in the NFL is middle-of-the-pack. Never good enough to win it all but not quite bad enough to elect the future of the franchise, teams consistently waste years stuck in purgatory. With stars like Davante Adams and Maxx Crosby not getting any younger, the Raiders cannot afford cling to Garoppolo for too long. Truthfully, they should've never signed him in the first place.