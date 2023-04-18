Las Vegas Raiders 4-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Addressing the biggest needs
The Las Vegas Raiders hold significant draft capital this April, and here, we take a look at a four-round mock that addresses the biggest of needs.
The 2023 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and the Las Vegas Raiders go into this year's draft holding significant draft capital. Last year, Las Vegas did not pick until the 90th selection, but in 2023, they will hold four picks in the first three rounds, and five of the first 109 selections.
Here, we dive into a four-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft that sees them trade back in the first round, while still addressing arguably their biggest need.
No. 13: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
We start out our 2023 4-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft with a trade, as the Silver and Black send the No. 7 overall pick to the New York Jets. In exchange for the pick, the Raiders receive not only the No. 13 overall pick, but also pick No. 43 in the second round, giving them two picks to kick off Day 2.
With selection No. 13, Las Vegas bolsters their secondary in a big way, adding Joey Porter Jr. from Penn State. If the name sounds familiar, that is because his father was a long-time NFL linebacker, and while the younger Porter plays another position, he plays the game with the same kind of tenacity his father did.
Porter would instantly upgrade the Raiders cornerback room, and give them a young star that could become a cornerstone of the defense. Cornerback has long been an issue with the franchise, and Porter is one of the best prospects at the position group this draft cycle.