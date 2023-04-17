Las Vegas Raiders in great shape heading into 2023 NFL Draft
Unlike 2022, the Las Vegas Raiders are in excellent position as they head into the 2023 NFL Draft with a ton of draft capital.
Going into the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders still have plenty of holes to fill on their roster. Looking around at some of the previous mock drafts, it is clear that no expert is certain what they plan to do, as mocks have them taking everything from a quarterback to a cornerback.
Luckily for second-year general manager Dave Ziegler, the Silver and Black are loaded with draft capital, and the hope is that he has a plan to use it. Starting at No. 7 overall, Las Vegas hold four top-100 picks this April, the kind of haul that will allow them to move up on Day 1 if they want.
However, Las Vegas does not necessarily have to do anything, as that kind of draft capital could bring four Day 1 starters to the desert this offseason. Ziegler did not pick until the third round due to the Davante Adams trade last year, so he knows about patience, but if there is a quarterback he really likes, Las Vegas is considered a top team to move up in the first round.
Raiders in prime position to dominate 2023 NFL Draft
All told, Las Vegas holds 12 picks this April, and with the current regime turning over the roster, they are in great shape to bring in their own guys this draft cycle. Ziegler has not been afraid to move on from former Raiders stars like Derek Carr and Darren Waller, so my expectation is that when all is said and done, their draft slots could look a lot different.
Las Vegas is likely to hear from many teams during the draft, as some may want to move up to the No. 7 pick on Day 1. If Ziegler does decide to move down, and get a position of need later in the first round, the haul could be plentiful, bringing even more talent to Sin City.
This is exactly the position Ziegler wants to be in as he enters his second NFL Draft as a general manager. He really controls his own destiny as we inch closer to next Thursday's first round, and for Ziegler, this is a draft that will likely make or break his tenure at the helm of the franchise.