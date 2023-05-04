Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster prediction following the 2023 NFL Draft
Las Vegas Raiders wide receivers (6)
- Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Hunter Renfrow, Tee Tucker, Philip Dorsett, Deandre Carter
The wide receiver room will get a lot of attention this offseason, as there are more than a few players that could crack the 53-man roster for the Raiders. Davante Adams returns for Year 2 after setting the Raiders' single-season receiving yards record in 2022, while Jakobi Meyers was brought in from New England to be a quality WR2 on the outside.
Hunter Renfrow is a name to keep an eye on, as he would be moved to make room for Meyers to man the slot, or even 2023 draft pick, Tee Tucker. Philip Dorsett is likely to make the roster, as is Deandre Carter, but look for Keelan Cole Sr. and Cam Sims to make a serious run at a spot.
Las Vegas Raiders tight ends (3)
- Michael Mayer, Austin Hooper, OJ Howard
After trading away Darren Waller this offseason, changes needed to be made within the tight end room, and the Raiders attacked that problem in free agency, and the 2023 NFL Draft. OJ Howard and Austin Hooper were brought in via free agency, while the Raiders traded up for Michael Mayer in the second round this past April.
Based on early superlatives for the 2023 NFL Draft picks, we like Mayer to make the biggest impact as a rookie, so the expectation is that he will be the TE1 from Day 1. Hooper and Howard will be solid backups, and for the most part, you have to think the tight end position upgraded as a whole this offseason.