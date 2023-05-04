Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster prediction following the 2023 NFL Draft
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers (4)
- Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, Luke Masterson, Amari Burney
Here is another position group that could look a lot different in Week 1, as you have to expect some more talent coming in via free agency this offseason. As it stands, Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo should easily make the roster, and Luke Masterson should enough last season to warrant a spot as well.
Amari Burney was a Day 3 pick of the Raiders but has the talent to crack a thin depth chart as a rookie this summer. Outside of those four players, the Raiders do not have enough depth, so look for Las Vegas to take a long look at guys like Zach Cunningham and Myles Jack as we get closer to camp.
Los Vegas Raiders cornerbacks (6)
- Nate Hobbs, Jakorian Bennett, Duke Shelley, David Long Jr., Brandon Facyson, Amik Robertson
Cornerback is another position that is up in the air as we enter March, though the Raiders did add a quality player on Day 3 in Jakorian Bennett from Maryland. He is expected to challenge for a starting spot as a rookie this season, and will be joined by Nate Hobbs, who is looking to bounce back after a tough second season with the Raiders.
Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. are two solid veterans that were brought in to fight for starting jobs, and Brandon Facyson is a familiar face after spending the 2021 season in Silver and Black. Amik Robertson will be fighting for his Raiders life this summer, but when all is said and done, should be the final cornerback on the roster.