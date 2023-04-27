Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading back and landing a franchise QB
174. Jarrett Patterson OC Notre Dame
With the 174th overall pick, we go back-to-back on offense and draft a versatile interior offensive lineman and Jarett Patterson out of Notre Dame. Patterson primarily played Center for the fighting Irish but in 2022 he played the full season at left guard and showed off some of the positional versatility that scouts love to see in interior linemen.
Patterson has ideal size that you look for in interior lineman at 6-5 and 307 pounds though he could stand to get stronger to hold up better at the NFL level. He was a team captain for the last two seasons and impressed scouts with his toughness, leadership, and intelligence. There are some concerns about his top and athleticism and his wingspan limit him from playing either of the tackle positions but he is a tough and competitive player with great versatility.
The California native does not project as an immediate starter but given a year or two of coaching he could step in to any of the three interior offensive line positions and hold his own. There is no such thing as too much offensive line depth and the Raiders are currently a bit thin at the interior positions so a value pick here makes perfect sense.