Raiders 7-round 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Trading down on Day 1 a must?
The Las Vegas Raiders are gearing up for the NFL Draft next week and we present our penultimate 7-round mock draft for your reading pleasure
We’re heading down the home stretch of the pre-NFL Draft process and the talk is heating up hotter than ever. The Raiders have been linked to every top prospect in the first round with the exception of the wide receivers and there are so many directions that they could go with the seventh overall pick.
In this mock draft we will operate under the assumption that the Raiders will be looking to trade down from seventh to add more picks and will then focus on building up the defense by taking the best player available. The defense is the bigger need despite the multitude of signings and the Raiders will be looking for impact players on that side of the ball.
In our last mock, the Raiders traded down with the New England Patriots and in this one they trade down with another familiar face in the Tennessee Titans. The Titans used the pick to draft Will Levis who the Raiders have been linked to but it could all be smoke and mirrors from Las Vegas to throw off the scent of who they really want.
For the seventh overall pick, the Titans sent over the 11th, 72nd, and 186th overall selections which gives the Raiders 5 top 100 picks and another at 109 which gives them plenty of chances to find impact players. Dave Ziegler and the Patriots made their best picks late in the draft by trading back and we hope they will take that same philosophy in Las Vegas with the same level of success.
Let’s jump into our penultimate mock draft!
Mock draft done using the NFL Mock Draft Database.