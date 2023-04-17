Raiders news: Las Vegas likely to trade up in 2023 NFL Draft?
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but could they end up picking even higher this April?
We are inching ever so close to the 2023 NFL Draft, as the festivities will kick off next Thursday from Kansas City, Missouri. For the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2023 NFL Draft should be an exciting one, as they not only hold the No. 7 overall pick on Day 1 but also hold five of the first 109 selections.
While No. 7 is solid draft capital, some believe that second-year general manager Dave Ziegler will make a bold move to go up even higher in the first round. The Silver and Black moved on from Derek Carr this offseason, and need help at the quarterback position, but reports indicate that Las Vegas will only go after a quarterback if they can get CJ Stroud or Bryce Young.
Still, some believe Las Vegas is primed to move up on Day 1, including Jordan Dajani from CBS Sports, who listed the Raiders as one of his top-10 teams most likely to trade up in 2023. Also, Dajani in his most recent mock draft had the Silver and Black moving up to No. 3 overall to select Anthony Richardson, a quarterback from Florida who has seen his draft stock rise in recent months.
If Dajani is wrong, and the Raiders stay at No. 7, the likelihood of a quarterback in Sin City via the first round is not good.
Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs to skip voluntary offseason workout
One of the big storylines surrounding the Raiders last season was the play of Josh Jacobs, who led the NFL in both rushing yards, and all-purpose yards. Jacobs did not sign his franchise tender this offseason, and because of that, he will skip the team's first voluntary workout program according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
This is not a shocking development, as the team did not pick up Jacobs's fifth-year option last year, and he is likely in for a big pay day either from the Raiders, or another team. Jacobs is still very young, is coming off his best season, and with Jimmy Garoppolo coming into take Derek Carr's place at quarterback, having Jacobs back should be a major priority for the front office.
Jacobs is a big part of the Raiders plans moving forward, and the expectation is that the team wants him back in 2023, and beyond. However, he is also the subject of trade rumors this offseason, so keep an eye on what happens with No. 28, especially during the 2023 NFL Draft.