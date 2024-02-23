Raiders 7-round Mock Draft: Stunning Day 1 trade changes everything for Las Vegas
In our latest 7-round Las Vegas Raiders mock draft, the Silver and Black pull off a stunning Day 1 trade for a franchise QB.
By Brad Weiss
In this mock, we follow Khaled Abdallah's second of three possible trades for Jayden Daniels that he laid out this past week. In this trade, the Raiders mortgage their future, but if Daniels is the guy, every effort has to be made to bring him in this April.
The trade sends the No. 13 and 44 overall pick this year, as well as next year's first round and third round picks to New England for picks No. 3 and 104 overall this year. That would be some move by first-year general manager Tom Telesco, and would give Antonio Pierce his guy under center for the foreseeable future.
There is no doubt that this is the home run that Pierce is looking for, as he has a long relationship with Daniels, and the quarterback was even seen in the locker room following the Raiders season finale against Denver. He can make plays with his arm, and his feet, and though it would take a lot to get him, if Telesco and Pierce agree that he is the guy, go and get him.