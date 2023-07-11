Las Vegas Raiders: Each AFC West team's biggest addition in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders revamped their roster this offseason, but who was the biggest addition for each AFC West team heading into 2023.
By Brad Weiss
Las Vegas Raiders: Each AFC West team's biggest addition in 2023
Los Angeles Chargers: Eric Kendricks, Linebacker
The Los Angeles Chargers looked really to steamroll over the Jacksonville Jaguars during the playoffs last season, getting out to a 27-0 lead in the second quarter of their Wild Card Round matchup. However, the Jaguars came rolling back, outscoring the Chargers by a score of 31-3 down the stretch in one of the biggest comebacks in NFL Playoff history.
In that game, the Chargers' defense had no answer for Trevor Lawrence after a terrible start by the second-year quarterback, as he tossed four touchdowns in their run. The Chargers are going to always have a solid offense as long as Justin Herbert is their quarterback, but their defense left a lot to be desired last season.
Enter Eric Kendricks, a bonafide star at the linebacker position who has been a tackling machine during his time in Minnesota. Kendricks is a native of California and played his college ball at UCLA, so you imagine that the 31-year-old is going to be fired up heading home to play in Los Angeles once again.
If he improves the defense the way the Chargers expect him to, they could challenge the Chiefs for AFC West supremacy this season.