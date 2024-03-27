Antonio Pierce drops big hint about which QB the Raiders could draft
Could the Raiders be on the verge of making a big move up in the draft?
By Ryan Heckman
Going into the 2024 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders had some major question marks floating around their roster.
Thus far, they have addressed some key needs and none was bigger than the signing of former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. Other than Wilkins, Las Vegas has made some more under-the-radar type of moves, including for a backup quarterback, Gardner Minshew.
Surely, Minshew won't be entering the year as the team's starter, will he? And, to be transparent, neither will Aidan O'Connell ... right?
The Raiders have to draft a quarterback, right?
Well, at pick no. 13, it might be hard to get the guy they really want, therefore a trade must be on its way. Las Vegas would have to trade well up into the top six picks if they're wanting to grab one of the top three or four quarterbacks in this year's class, and head coach Antonio Pierce may already have his eyes on one in particular.
Could the Raiders be planning to move up and select J.J. McCarthy?
The way Pierce spoke of McCarthy, recently, sure gives us the impression the coach might favor the. Michigan Wolverines product.
To this point, there has been much made about McCarthy's overall lack of production in college. But, the tape will tell you a different story. The tape tells you that this is a guy who knows how to make all of the big-time throws and in crucial moments.
Michigan didn't ask him to carry the load on his shoulders and, instead, played a balanced game on offense. But, when they did ask McCarthy to make plays, he made them.
Taking a look at the above numbers, and you cannot help but marvel at the highlighted rows. On third-and-long and fourth downs, McCarthy didn't throw a single interception. That's 57 attempts in high-pressure situations where McCarthy did not give the ball away.
Maybe, Pierce is right. He's a National Champion for a reason. He comes from a program and coach that knows quarterbacks in coach Harbaugh. McCarthy might just have all of the intangibles and football IQ necessary to become a great NFL quarterback.
The numbers just didn't blow you away, and it's only because he wasn't asked to be a Caleb Williams or Drake Maye.
Could the Raiders be all-in on McCarthy? We shall see.