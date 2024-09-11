Raiders at Ravens 2024 Week 2: Early odds and prediction
By Brad Weiss
After a terrible loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season, the slate does not get much easier for the Las Vegas Raiders. In fact, they have to do something this franchise has not had much success doing in recent years, head East and take on an AFC powerhouse in the Baltimore Ravens.
The last time these two teams got together, it was at home inside Allegiant Stadium, and the Raiders walked it off against the Ravens thanks to a Derek Carr-to-Zay Jones touchdown connection. On Sunday, this game has the potential to get ugly for all the wrong reasons, and we dive into the current odds and our early-week prediction for this AFC battle.
Odds via Draftkings Sportsbook.
Current Raiders vs Ravens odds in Week 2
- Spread: Raiders +9.5
- Over Under: 41.5
- Moneyline: Raiders +360, Ravens -470
The Raiders have the distinct honor of being the NFL's biggest underdog going into the Week 2 slate.
Raiders at Ravens Week 2 prediction
In Week 1, the Ravens had the tall task of going into Kansas City and beating the reigning Super Bowl champs on the road. In Week 2, they will be taking on a Raiders team that is playing their second straight away game, and one that looked like there is going to be some growing pains early on this season.
Going East and playing in the early window is not going to do the Raiders any favors either, especially against a team the caliber of the Ravens. Lamar Jackson ran all over the Chiefs' defense in Week 1, finishing the game with 122 rushing yards to go along with over 270 yards through the air, and it is no secret that Las Vegas struggled against the run in Week 1.
Jackson did sit out practice on Monday, but he is apparently a 'little sore' and I do not see a world where he is not playing in the team's home opener this Sunday. The Raiders are going to struggle to get stops in this game, and there is real concern over the depth behind Maxx Crosby at defensive tackle right now.
Las Vegas may keep it interesting early on, but this game has blowout written all over it.
Final Score: Ravens 27, Raiders 17