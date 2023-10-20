Raiders at Bears 2023 Week 7: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Chicago Bears this week in what amounts to a need-to-win game for the Raiders
By Daniel Davis
Raiders star WR Davante Adams against the poor Bears defense
The Bears defense is one of the worst in the league and Davante Adams has been vocal after last week about getting the ball more. Whether the comments he made were regarding the coaching staff or being critical of the quarterback, Adams needs to get the ball more.
The Raiders offense has struggled overall as the season has progressed and hasn't played to their protentional giving question to the Josh McDaniels and if Tom Brady indeed made him as good as he was.
The Bears rank third from the bottom in total passing yards allowed with over 1,700 and have given up 13 touchdowns through the air ranking second from the bottom out-pacing the Broncos by 1 (14). The Bears rank 8th in the league in yards allowed on the ground but that could be due to how easy it is to move the ball through the air on them.
However, they only allow 3.5 yards per carry suggesting they have a staunch rush defense.