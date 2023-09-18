Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders were manhandled by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Here are the Studs and Duds from a humiliating loss in New York.
Flashback to a week ago and despite some drama before the game involving Chandler Jones, the vibes were great in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Raiders had just beaten the Denver Broncos for the eighth time in a row, and for a fleeting moment, they were undefeated at the top of the AFC West looking down at the rest of the division.
After spending a week in West Virginia ahead of the game in Buffalo, the Raiders got a harsh dose of reality and learned what it means to be a true contender in the NFL. We knew that the Bills would be fired up after a crushing loss to the New York Jets, and after a slow start, they took out their frustration on the Raiders.
Las Vegas took an early lead, but due to a combination of poor execution and poor decision-making, they fell behind, and the Bills never looked back. After a loss like this, it's hard to pick out any studs, but we will do our best to stay even-keeled and objective as we pick through the rubble of a total beatdown.
Here are the studs and duds from a humbling loss in Buffalo.