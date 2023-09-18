Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders were manhandled by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. Here are the Studs and Duds from a humiliating loss in New York.
Raiders Stud: Tre Tucker
With Jakobi Meyers out of the game because of the concussion he suffered in Week 1, we thought that Hunter Renfrow would get his chance to shine. Instead, it was Tre Tucker who showed some of the things he is capable of and why the Raiders drafted him earlier than expected.
Tucker's final stat line is not all that impressive; he finished with one rush for 34 yards and no receptions on just one target. That 34-yard rush was a much-needed spark for the Raiders' offense and gives them an element of speed they have lacked since Henry Ruggs was released from the team.
On his single target, Tucker had beaten his man up the right sideline, and a better throw could have seen him score quite easily.
Instead, the ball floated, and Tucker had to come back for the ball through the body of the defender. He came down with the ball but it was ruled out of bounds, and a flag was thrown for defensive pass interference. The flag was picked up with no explanation, and the pass was ruled incomplete as Tucker had only gotten one foot in bounds.
Despite not recording a stat on that play or drawing a flag, Tucker showed that, given the opportunity, he could blow past his defender and make big plays for this offense. The question is if Garoppolo has the arm to take advantage of that speed, as he is not known for his deep balls. Perhaps this glimpse into his potential has earned Tre Tucker a bigger role in the offense moving forward.