Raiders at Bills 2023 Week 2: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders will be put to the test against one of the best AFC teams this weekend as they travel to Buffalo to play the Bills who just lost a tight game to the Jets.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders were the only team to win in the AFC West last week as they beat the Broncos, the Chiefs lost to the Lions, and the Chargers were embarrassed by the Dolphins in Miami. The Raiders are looking to make a statement against the Bills.
The biggest question mark of course will be the receiving core with Jakobi Meyers in the concussion protocol which will leave question marks as to how the Wide Receivers will play against one of the better defenses. Davante Adams will presumably be double covered to force the Raiders to run the ball more and then Hunter Renfrow may get more playing time as well.
A win on Sunday would open people's eyes even more than the Week 1 victory against the Denver Broncos did. This is a Las vegas Raiders team that is playing with a lot of pride right now, and they could be getting the Buffalo Bills at the right time.
Here are three things to watch against the Bills this weekend.