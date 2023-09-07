Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: X-Factors who will decide the outcome
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on Division rival the Denver Broncos this week as we begin the 2023 NFL season.
By Daniel Davis
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start the season off with a win. Last season the Raiders beat the Broncos once in Las Vegas and once in Denver. This year, Sean Payton looks to turn around the Broncos from their abysmal 2023 campaign.
The Raiders also have a new offense where they added Jimmy Garoppolo and gave Josh Jacobs a new deal to bring him back in for the season. They also drafted Tyree Wilson to pair with Maxx Crosby at defensive end, which could prove huge now that Chandler Jones is likely to miss Sunday's game.
Although the Raiders have a new looking offense, it is the defense to keep an eye on this Sunday. The Raiders tried to bolster all three levels this offseason, and in the end, we could see the best secondary the franchise has had in quite some time.
Here are three X Factors against the Broncos