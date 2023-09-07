Raiders at Broncos 2023 Week 1: X-Factors who will decide the outcome
The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on Division rival the Denver Broncos this week as we begin the 2023 NFL season.
By Daniel Davis
Josh Jacobs
Jacobs is the man who makes this offense run. Getting the run going early is important to the success of the Raider's defense and the team in general. Josh Jacobs was the best running back in the league last year and he has a chance to be historic this season.
Jacobs is a versatile running back who has the skill set to make people miss. The Raiders are also set up to be a running first team and then get Adams open or 1-on-1 against a corner or safety. This season, it is pivotal for the Raiders to get the running game established.
The Broncos has one of the best defenses in the league and this week, the Raiders have a chance to prove they are one of the best offenses.