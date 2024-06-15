Raiders could make sense for projected $180 million QB
By Austin Boyd
With the news that Trevor Lawrence just got a contract that's paying him $55 million a year, the price for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is likely to only go up. Even before Lawrence signed a deal, Spotrac projected Prescott to get a three-year, $180 million contract that would make him the first player to make $60 million a year.
Prescott has cemented himself as a top-10 quarterback and led the NFL with 36 passing touchdowns last season. However, the Cowboys had yet another early playoff exit so they may have reached their ceiling with the quarterback. Paying him $60 million a year would only make it more difficult to win playoff games.
Prescott can be a free agent after the season and the Cowboys can't franchise tag him. If Dallas isn't willing to meet his asking price, there will be a team that is. The Las Vegas Raiders could be that team. Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report recently listed among the Raiders among the teams that should pursue Prescott and there's some merit to the idea.
Why Dak Prescott to the Raiders makes sense
The Raiders missed their chance to draft a young quarterback of the future this year. They decided to stick with Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew for the 2024 season but neither brings much long-term upside. The AFC is loaded with great quarterback talent right now and the Raiders won't go far without a top player at the position.
Prescott has had his playoff woes but has never had a losing record in a season where he's made more than five starts. The Raiders have a winning record just twice since 2002. For a team like the Cowboys, playoff success is all that matters while just getting to playoffs consistently would be a big deal for Las Vegas.
There's also less pressure that comes with being the Raiders quarterback. The spotlight on the Cowboys is massive and perhaps Prescott gets too tight in big games. Many in the media are downplaying the Raiders but the roster is pretty stacked outside of quarterback.
The team could have an elite defense this season and has very good weapons on offense like Davante Adams, Jakobi Meyers, Brock Bowers and Michael Mayer. This roster with Prescott at quarterback is a perennial playoff team. Once a team gets to the playoffs, anything can happen. That'd be worth a lot to a Raiders team that's still trying to build a fan base in Las Vegas.
Why the Raiders might not want to sign Dak Prescott
There are a lot of benefits to the Raiders adding Prescott but also some major concerns that can't be ignored. $60 million a year is an astronomical amount of money to pay a quarterback unless that quarterback is Patrick Mahomes. The Raiders would have to cut costs elsewhere. That could mean losing Davante Adams or not being able to extend players like Nate Hobbs, Malcolm Koonce or Jack Jones.
Also, the lack of playoff success is concerning. He's 2-5 in the playoffs as a starter and has thrown 14 touchdowns to seven interceptions. Those numbers don't warrant a $60 million a year contract. Mark Davis might be happy for the time being if his team is just consistently winning but it's hard to see a future where Prescott is able to outduel Mahomes or Josh Allen in the playoffs.
There is a ceiling for a team with Prescott as a starting quarterback while that ceiling is higher than what the Raiders have now, it may not be high enough to reach the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl.
Conclusion
Whether or not Prescott makes sense for the Raiders comes down to how this season looks. If the defense is awesome and the team wins nine or 10 games but the offense struggles with poor quarterback play, Prescott sounds much more appealing.
If the Raiders can only muster six or fewer wins, they likely have more problems than just quarterback. In that scenario, they should really be focusing on the future and try to find a quarterback in the draft. Head coach Antonio Pierce doesn't sound like he's particularly patient when it comes to building a winning team.
It's easy to see him being into the idea of adding a proven quarterback like Prescott. On the other hand, general manager Tom Telesco has seen how valuable a homegrown quarterback is. The Raiders will have some big decisions next offseason but can't really start thinking too hard about them until they see how the 2024 season goes.