Raiders Davante Adams happy in Las Vegas, poised for big 2024 season
By Brad Weiss
This summer, most of the talk surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders offense centered around the quarterback battle between Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell. The veteran battled the second-year signal-caller all summer long, and in the end, Minshew was the choice of head coach Antonio Pierce.
Regardless of who got the starting nod, the unquestioned No. 1 target for either player is going to be Davante Adams in 2024. Since coming over from the Green Bay Packers a few years back, Adams has continued his Hall of Fame career, racking up over 1,000 yards in both seasons, while hauling in 22 touchdowns.
He has done so despite the Raiders trotting out multiple quarterbacks since the benching of Derek Carr back in 2022.
Raiders star Davante Adams continues to squash unhappy rumors
Since the benching of Carr, there have been numerous rumors that Adams is unhappy with the franchise, and that has created a ton of potential trade ideas. Throughout it all, Adams has remained steadfast that he is happy in Las Vegas, and his play on the field certainly has not wavered throughout all the changes.
On Wednesday, Adams spoke out about the rumors that he is unhappy in Las Vegas, and quickly shut down those rumors during his press conference. Adams, who has been outstanding since arriving with the Raiders, spoke about the recent comments by DeSean Jackson, a former Raiders player whom Adams said he has spoken to a handful of times in his life.
"But in terms of me being upset or not being happy in this organization, it's just a bunch of BS that's just meant to throw everybody off and get clickbait"- Davante Adams speaking to the media
The truth is, Adams and Jimmy Garoppolo were a bad fit, and the hope is that he can form a relationship with Minshew in their first season together. Minshew is coming off a Pro Bowl season in Indianapolis, but questions remain as to whether or not the Raiders can be an actual playoff contender with him under center.
As has been the case his entire career, Adams is going to put up strong numbers in 2024 if he can remain healthy, and he has a good cast of playmakers around him. Jakobi Meyers played very well in his first season with the team in 2023, and the addition of Brock Bowers should give the Raiders a dominant two-man group at the tight end position.
Adams remains one of the best in the game at his position group, and we will see how well he can mesh with Minshew this Sunday against division rival Los Angeles. One thing is for sure, it does not look like Adams is going anywhere, anytime soon.