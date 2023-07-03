Las Vegas Raiders: 3 defensive players that must bounce back in 2023
By Brad Weiss
In order for the Las Vegas Raiders defense to improve in 2023, these three players must have bounce-back seasons.
The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders defense was once again one of the worst in football, finishing near the bottom of the NFL in many statistical categories. In 2023, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham is going to be on the hot seat, as the team used two of their first three picks on the defense in the 2023 NFL Draft, and spent money in free agency looking to bolster all three levels.
To succeed in 2023, Graham will not only need big seasons from some new faces, but he will need some players who took a step back in 2022 to get it right. Here, we look at three members of the Raiders who must bounce back in 2023.
- 3. Nate Hobbs, CB
We start with nickel corner Nate Hobbs, who had a breakout season as a rookie back in 2021. With the Raiders moving to a new defensive scheme, and Hobbs getting bit by the injury bug, he did not enjoy as much success in 2022, something that has to change this upcoming season.
The Raiders went out and bolstered the cornerback room, adding players via the 2023 NFL Draft in Jakorian Bennett, as well as in free agency. Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. are going to fight for starting jobs with Bennett, and Amik Robertson may have been the best Raiders cornerback last season, so Hobbs has his work cut out for him this summer.