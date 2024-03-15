Raiders Draft: 3 positions of need after the first wave of free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have made some strong moves in free agency, but needs are still there after the first wave of signings.
By Brad Weiss
3. Offensive Tackle
USA Today recently put out a list of the top-25 free agents still available as of March 15, and the No. 2 player was Tyron Smith. While Smith is getting up there in age, he could be a target for the Raiders in free agency, and allow him to move to the right side of the line as he moves towards the end of his NFL career.
Donovan Smith was also on the list, as was Trent Brown, but I do not see a world where Brown comes back to the Silver and Black. In addition, the 2024 NFL Draft is loaded with talent at the position group, as there could be more than four offensive tackles taken on Day 1 alone.
Thayer Munford Jr. looked solid in a starting role last season, but going into his third NFL season, there are still questions as to whether he is starting material, or will be a swing tackle going forward. Kolton Miller will be back manning the left side of the line, but the Raiders need to find a long-term solution on the right side this offseason.