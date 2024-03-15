Raiders Draft: 3 positions of need after the first wave of free agency
The Las Vegas Raiders have made some strong moves in free agency, but needs are still there after the first wave of signings.
By Brad Weiss
1. Quarterback
The Raiders have addressed the quarterback position already this offseason, signing Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal earlier this week. Minshew had an outstanding season for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, making the Pro Bowl and leading them to the playoffs, so he is certainly in play to be the starter in 2024 for the Raiders.
With Aidan O'Connell also returning, fresh off a strong close to his rookie season, the Raiders quarterback room is nearly set. However, there is a real likelihood that they could try and trade up for a quarterback on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, so that is something to keep an eye on.
In terms of free agency, the big-name quarterbacks are all off the board, so the Raiders will have to try and find the one they like in the draft this April. Moving all the way up to the top-3 picks to get one of the elite signal-callers in this year's draft class could prove too tough, but luckily for Las Vegas, as many as six quarterbacks could hear their name called on Day 1.