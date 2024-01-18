5 early contenders to be the Raiders first-round pick in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and here are the early contenders to be their selection there.
By Brad Weiss
2. Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Turning our attention back to the offensive side of the ball, many in Raider Nation feel the team should use their first round pick on a quarterback this April. Luckily for them, this is a draft class that has numerous first-round names, so while Drake Maye, Caleb Williams, and Jayden Daniels will be gone by No. 13, there will still be capable signal-callers to choose from left over.
One of those quarterbacks is Michael Penix Jr., who we have seen mocked to the Raiders in both the first and second round over the last few weeks. Penix hurt his draft stock a bit by his play in the national title game against Michigan, but based on his skill set, I believe he will have a strong draft season and rise back into the first round.
Last season, the Raiders started three different quarterbacks, and that is never a recipe for success. However, once Antonio Pierce took over as interim head coach, his guy was Aidan O'Connell, and there were weeks where the rookie looked like he belonged and could be the team's long-term answer at the position.
The question of who will be the team' s starting quarterback next season will be based on what the new GM and head coach feel the Raiders should go at the position group. If they do go rookie, and Penix Jr. is available on Day 1, he may have too much upside to pass up on.