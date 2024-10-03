Raiders fans won't be happy with PFF's 2024 first-quarter All-Pro team
By Brad Weiss
The first-quarter of the 2024 NFL season is in the books, and the Las Vegas Raiders have some things to be happy about, and some pressing concerns going into Week 5. It has been an up-and-down season for the Silver and Black, but they are currently 2-2, and very much alive in the AFC Playoff race.
This week, Pro Football Focus laid out their first-quarter All-Pro team for the 2024 campaign, and Raiders fans won't be happy with the results. All told, Las Vegas did not place a single player on the All-Pro team to start the season, but it is still early, and there is plenty of talent on the roster that could rise in the coming weeks.
As a whole, the AFC West was only represented twice on the team, with Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and Los Angeles Chargers punter JK Scott being selected.
At one position group, Raider Nation will not be happy with the selection as well.
Former Raiders QB named 1st-Quarter All-Pro
The first name mentioned is the quarterback, and that signal-caller is Derek Carr from the New Orleans Saints. Carr spent the first nine seasons of his NFL career with the Silver and Black before being shipped away to the Saints during the 2023 offseason.
In 2023, Carr led the Saints to a 9-8 record, tossing for nearly 3,900 yards and 25 touchdowns against only eight interceptions. He fared much better than the group the Raiders trotted out at the position, and in 2024, he has taken his game to another level for the 2-2 Saints.
Carr has completed 72-of-100 passes for 824 yards and six scores in his first four games of the season, and has a rushing touchdown. If he continues on this pace, his completion percentage would be the best of his career, but he does already have three interceptions on the season.
The truth is, Derek Carr is having a great season in New Orleans, and with the rumors swirling that the Saints could be a landing spot for Davante Adams, his year could get even better.