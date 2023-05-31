Are the Las Vegas Raiders finally strong along the offensive and defensive lines?
By Brad Weiss
Could both Raiders groups really be special in 2023?
On paper, the talent is there for both of these groups to take a big step forward in 2023, but will that really be the case? Getting pressure up the middle on defense is going to be paramount, because if the likes of Jerry Tillery, Nichols, Young, and Jenkins can do so, the talent coming off the edge is elite.
Then there is the case of Eluemunor, who really stood out last season for the Raiders, but will need to continue to develop if he can be the long-term answer at right tackle. Parham flashed as a rookie, but still needs work, so the expectation is that the Raiders offensive line will either be above-average next season, or suffer a step back in production.
The AFC West is going to be extremely tough to navigate this upcoming season, as Los Angeles and Kansas City were playoff teams last year, and Sean Payton is now the head coach in Denver. However, if the Raiders can dominate in the trenches, which is where football games are still won, expect them to rebound from a rough 2022 campaign.