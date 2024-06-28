Which members of the Raiders are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?
It's hard to think of too many NFL teams with a more iconic history than the Raiders. Despite playing in three different cities, the Raiders have played a major role in some of the most famous figures in the NFL's history.
Whether it was John Madden, Marcus Allen, Fred Biletnikoff, Ken Stabler, or the dozens of other Raiders forever enshrined in Canton, the list of players in the hall who've worn silver and black is both lengthy and notable. Here's the full list – including some guys who didn't necessarily have huge careers in Oakland/LA/Las Vegas.
NAME
POSITION/TITLE
YEAR INDUCTED
Marcus Allen
RB
2003
Fred Biletnikoff
WR
1998
George Blanda
K
1981
Cliff Branch
WR
2022
Willie Brown
DB
1984
Tim Brown
WR
2015
Bob Brown
OL
2004
Dave Casper
WR
2002
Al Davis
Owner
1992
Eric Dickerson
RB
1999
Tom Flores
HC
2021
Ray Guy
P
2014
Mike Haynes
DB
1997
Ted Hendricks
LB
1990
James Lofton
WR
2003
Howie Long
DL
2000
Ronnie Lott
DB
2000
John Madden
HC
2006
Ron Mix
OL
1979
Randy Moss
WR
2018
Jim Otto
OL/C
1980
Jerry Rice
WR
2010
Warren Sapp
DL
2013
Richard Seymour
DL
2018
Art Shell
OL
1989
Ken Stabler
QB
2016
Gene Upshaw
OL
1987
Rod Woodson
DB
2009
Charles Woodson
DB
2021
As for current Raiders, or recently(ish) retired Raiders who possibly have a shot at making the Hall, here are a few names worth keeping an eye on over the next few years.
Rich Gannon
Gannon's career looks a bit like Daryle Lamonica's, which probably doesn't bode super well for him. (Lamonica was "nominated" to the "Hall of Very Good" by the Professional Football Researchers Association in 2013.) But Gannon had a career resurgence in Oakland, winning the MVP in 2002, getting named to the All-Pro team twice, and making four Pro Bowls. He finished his career with over 28,000 passing yards and 180 touchdown passes, which is most likely not quite enough to get there. But you never know! Maybe some hugely influential Raiders fans circle the wagon for Gannon somewhere down the line.
Davante Adams
Heading into 2024, Adams has played for 10 years in the NFL while putting up over 10,000 receiving yards on 872 catches. He's averaged over 12 yards a catch for his career and has 95 touchdown receptions. Just last year, as a 31-year-old playing with three different QBs and a coach who was fired in the middle of the season, Adams still managed to put up a 103-catch, 1100-yard, eight-touchdown season. Fortunately for Raiders fans, the NFL Hall of Fame's policy is that everyone who's enshrined goes in without a specific team designation.
Maxx Crosby
It's still early, but Crosby's well on his way to being the next great Raiders defensive lineman to earn a gold jacket. In five seasons, Crosby's made two All-Pro teams (both second team), three Pro Bowls, and has finished at least top six in Defensive Player of the Year voting three times. He has 52 sacks through five seasons, with at least 10 in three of those five. He also doesn't miss games – quite literally – and has started 77 of his 83 career games.