Which members of the Raiders are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

The Raiders are one of the NFL's most-storied franchises and have many players and coaches in the Hall of Fame.

By Cameron Ellis

Atlanta Falcons v Oakland Raiders
Atlanta Falcons v Oakland Raiders / Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages
It's hard to think of too many NFL teams with a more iconic history than the Raiders. Despite playing in three different cities, the Raiders have played a major role in some of the most famous figures in the NFL's history.

Whether it was John Madden, Marcus Allen, Fred Biletnikoff, Ken Stabler, or the dozens of other Raiders forever enshrined in Canton, the list of players in the hall who've worn silver and black is both lengthy and notable. Here's the full list – including some guys who didn't necessarily have huge careers in Oakland/LA/Las Vegas.

NAME

POSITION/TITLE

YEAR INDUCTED

Marcus Allen

RB

2003

Fred Biletnikoff

WR

1998

George Blanda

K

1981

Cliff Branch

WR

2022

Willie Brown

DB

1984

Tim Brown

WR

2015

Bob Brown

OL

2004

Dave Casper

WR

2002

Al Davis

Owner

1992

Eric Dickerson

RB

1999

Tom Flores

HC

2021

Ray Guy

P

2014

Mike Haynes

DB

1997

Ted Hendricks

LB

1990

James Lofton

WR

2003

Howie Long

DL

2000

Ronnie Lott

DB

2000

John Madden

HC

2006

Ron Mix

OL

1979

Randy Moss

WR

2018

Jim Otto

OL/C

1980

Jerry Rice

WR

2010

Warren Sapp

DL

2013

Richard Seymour

DL

2018

Art Shell

OL

1989

Ken Stabler

QB

2016

Gene Upshaw

OL

1987

Rod Woodson

DB

2009

Charles Woodson

DB

2021

As for current Raiders, or recently(ish) retired Raiders who possibly have a shot at making the Hall, here are a few names worth keeping an eye on over the next few years.

Rich Gannon

Gannon's career looks a bit like Daryle Lamonica's, which probably doesn't bode super well for him. (Lamonica was "nominated" to the "Hall of Very Good" by the Professional Football Researchers Association in 2013.) But Gannon had a career resurgence in Oakland, winning the MVP in 2002, getting named to the All-Pro team twice, and making four Pro Bowls. He finished his career with over 28,000 passing yards and 180 touchdown passes, which is most likely not quite enough to get there. But you never know! Maybe some hugely influential Raiders fans circle the wagon for Gannon somewhere down the line.

Davante Adams

Heading into 2024, Adams has played for 10 years in the NFL while putting up over 10,000 receiving yards on 872 catches. He's averaged over 12 yards a catch for his career and has 95 touchdown receptions. Just last year, as a 31-year-old playing with three different QBs and a coach who was fired in the middle of the season, Adams still managed to put up a 103-catch, 1100-yard, eight-touchdown season. Fortunately for Raiders fans, the NFL Hall of Fame's policy is that everyone who's enshrined goes in without a specific team designation.

Maxx Crosby

It's still early, but Crosby's well on his way to being the next great Raiders defensive lineman to earn a gold jacket. In five seasons, Crosby's made two All-Pro teams (both second team), three Pro Bowls, and has finished at least top six in Defensive Player of the Year voting three times. He has 52 sacks through five seasons, with at least 10 in three of those five. He also doesn't miss games – quite literally – and has started 77 of his 83 career games.

