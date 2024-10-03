Raiders have two of the most annoying players in NFL according to new poll
How would you feel about a quick break from all the Davante Adams stuff? It was getting kinda annoying, so maybe it'd be fun to instead talk about [checks notes] the most annoying players on the Raiders. And Tyree Wilson's playing well, so you can't even put him on the list anymore!
This week, The Athletic published a big, anonymous NFL player poll. Why they decided that Week 4 was the correct time to do that is beyond me, but that's another question for another blog. The poll covers a number of different topics, from favorite road game to best playing surface. If you can believe it, a Taylor Swift question shows up. (An overwhelming percentage of NFL players thought her presence at Chiefs games was good for the league.)
RELATED: Antonio Pierce is getting dragged into a recruiting scandal at Arizona State
The Raiders also showed up in typical Raiders fashion. One of the questions asked to players had to do with the most annoying guys in the NFL, and surprise! Not just one, but two Raiders made the list. Not only that, but both Raiders players were at the top of the list, finishing 2nd and 3rd. So essentially, the Raiders have two of the three most annoying players in the NFL. And they both play on the defensive line!
Maxx Crosby and Christian Wilkins the 2nd and 3rd most annoying players in the NFL apparently
Honestly, this makes a ton of sense for a couple reasons. One, both Crosby and Wilkins have big personalities. It's part of why Raiders fans adore them so much – they get under other players' skin easily, and there's value in the ability to consistently do that. It's a tricky line to toe, and both Crosby and Wilkins do it so well. Secondly, it's probably very annoying to consistently get worked by both of them. Getting beat off the ball and having to hear about it constantly seems like a miserable way to spend a football game, so I can see why other NFL players feel this way. I'm also so deeply curious what the anonymous player who said Wilkins was “a different type of s— talker" meant. I need details! We all need details.
The AFC West: apparently the most annoying division in football! And not just because Chiefs fans pretend like every game is a disaster.