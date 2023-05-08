Raiders news: Is wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on his way out?
By Brad Weiss
During the 2022 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders have added wide receivers via free agency, and the NFL Draft, so is one veteran on his way out?
The 2022 Las Vegas Raiders got down seasons from plenty of their star players, whether it be from inconsistent play, a new scheme, or injuries. Coming off an incredible 2021 season, one that saw him catch 103 balls for over 1,000 yards, many expected Hunter Renfrow to flourish, especially with some help coming in.
That offseason, the Raiders added star wide receiver Davante Adams via a trade with the Green Bay Packers, and many felt that Renfrow would benefit more than most on the arrival. However, Renfrow struggled to stay on the field in 2022, and in the end, he posted career-lows in receptions, receiving yards, and tied for the lowest amount of touchdowns he had in a season coming in.
This offseason, after the team added players like Deandre Carter, Jakobi Meyers, Philip Dorsett, and even Tee Tucker, Renfrow has been the subject of trade rumors. But would the Raiders really move on from such a productive slot receiver in an offense that values the position?
As of now, Renfrow is still a Raider, and if he is on the roster, you have to think Josh McDaniels is going to benefit from having him healthy in 2023. However, this is also Dave Ziegler's Raiders, so you never know what is on the horizon.
Raiders need to get the Josh Jacobs deal done
One of the key storylines all offseason has been running back Josh Jacobs, who is coming off a career-year for the Raiders in McDaniels's offense. Jacobs led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards, and rightfully so, is expecting a long-term, and secure deal from the Raiders.
Going forward, Ziegler and his staff have to have a plan in place to keep Jacobs around for the long-haul, even if it means paying a bit more for a running back. Remember, Jacobs is not like most free agent running backs, as he is still very young, and with a handful of prime years left in him, there is no reason not to sign him into a four-or-five year deal right now.