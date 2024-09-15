Raiders inactive list for Week 2 game against Ravens
By Levi Dombro
The Las Vegas Raiders have a chance to avenge their opening week loss to the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens are also 0-1, but their loss was a road defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, and they were an inch away from winning.
Both teams enter the Week 2 tilt with something to prove, as the Raiders and Ravens both want to get back on the right track and into the win column. Unfortunately, Las Vegas and Baltimore will both have to do so without key players.
Take a look at which players are playing, and who is inactive for Sunday's game.
Raiders' injury report for Week 2:
DE Tyree Wilson will be OUT for the Raiders on Sunday. He suffered a knee injury in the opener against the Chargers and did not practice all week. Head coach Antonio Pierce said his injury is "not looking good."
CB Decamerion Richardson will be OUT for the Raiders on Sunday as well. He injured his hamstring before last week's game, making this the second straight contest he will be inactive for, so the rookie will have to wait at least another week before his debut.
Newly added DE K'Lavon Chaisson and CB Sam Webb will be elevated from the practice squad to take their places on Sunday.
Rookie G Jackson Powers-Johnson missed last week's game due to illness, and after being a limited participant all week in practice, will be OUT for the Raiders once again.
Among the healthy scratches are WR Tyreik McAllister, RB Dylan Laube, and S Thomas Harper.
TE Brock Bowers, LB Divine Deablo, and OL Andre James and Kolton Miller popped up on the injury report this week, but these four players are all full-go for Sunday's contest.
Rookie LB Tommy Eichenberg missed last week's contest against the Chargers, but after another week of recovery, he is cleared and good to go for his debut in Week 2. Coach Pierce said he expects Eichenberg to "mix it up on special teams."
UDFA WR Ramel Keyton will make his debut.
Ravens injury report:
The Baltimore Ravens will be without first-round rookie CB Nate Wiggins on Sunday.
Here are the rest of the Ravens’ inactives: