Las Vegas Raiders: Josh Jacobs needed in 2023 more than ever
By Brad Weiss
Raiders would be very thin at RB if Jacobs moves on
When diving into our latest piece regarding one new Raiders player that will make a significant impact at their respective position groups, running back was the only position left out. The issue is, the Raiders did nothing to improve the running back room this offseason, which makes Jacobs' return to the Silver and Black even more important.
Last offseason, Ziegler and his staff selected Zamir White in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he played sparingly as a rookie, and is likely just a depth piece this upcoming season. Veterans Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden will return in 2023, and are solid stopgaps for when Jacobs needs a rest, but neither can carry the kind of load Jacobs does.
Las Vegas is a much better team when Jacobs is toting the rock 20-plus time, and McDaniels's offense is much more prolific when No. 8 is running the ball. Jacobs has proven that he can be a three-down back at the NFL level, as he is an outstanding receiver out of the backfield as well, and losing him would significantly dimish what this offense could be capable of this upcoming season.