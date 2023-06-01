Las Vegas Raiders: 1 new player at each position group who will be counted on the most in 2023
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders roster has plenty of new players in 2023, and here is one at each position group that will be counted on the most.
The 2023 NFL season is three months away, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, the 2023 campaign will be one of big changes. The Raiders have revamped their roster after a six-win season a year ago, and despite the pressure of playing in one of the best divisions in football, there is always hope as we enter the summer months.
Outside of running back, each position group has a new face that should contribute in a big way in 2023, and we take a look at each now.
Raiders newest impact QB: Jimmy Garoppolo
No big surprise here, as we kick off this piece at the quarterback position with Jimmy Garoppolo. Of course, this could be a moot point if Jimmy G cannot pass his physical this summer, and if the team does have to go another route, it could be a rookie in Aidan O'Connell, or possibly even Tom Brady.
For now, the choice remains Garoppolo, who will be counted on in a big way as a replacement for nine-year starter Derek Carr. Garoppolo should have no problem running Josh McDaniels's offense, and if he can remain healthy, he has a proven history of being a winner at the NFL level.