Raiders landing Jayden Daniels is more 'pipe dream' than a possibility
The Las Vegas Raiders apparently have their eyes set on Jayden Daniels, but landing him is more of a pipe dream than a reality.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2024 offseason with a question mark at quarterback, as Aidan O'Connell is the only legitimate starting candidate going into free agency and the NFL Draft. O'Connell was solid as a rookie, finishing the year with a 3-1 record across his final four games, with all three wins coming against AFC West opposition.
However, there is a buzz growing that the Raiders will attempt to move up in the 2024 NFL Draft and try to select one of the top-3 quarterbacks in the class. Those quarterbacks, Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, and Jayden Daniels are not going to last past the first five picks, and with the Raiders picking at No. 13 overall, there will be a lot of shuffling if they hope to move up and get one of them.
Bleacher Report reported that Daniels is a 'name to watch' for the Raiders starting quarterback job in 2024, but getting him will be close to impossible.
Raiders land Daniels in our latest 7-round mock draft
On Saturday, we released our latest 7-round Raiders mock draft, and in it, Khaled Abdallah lays out a trade that would send Las Vegas to No. 3 overall. The mock lists the Raiders sending picks No. 13 and 44 this year, as well as first-round picks in 2025 and 2026 to the New England Patriots for the No. 3 overall pick, which they then used on Daniels.
In order to make that kind of trade, Telesco must be certain that Daniels has the kind of potential that could make him the franchise quarterback in Las Vegas for the next ten-plus seasons. Daniels has the ability to make plays with his arm and his legs, and with the Raiders, would be the most exciting quarterback since the early years of the Derek Carr era.
Time will tell if the Raiders go up and get their man this April.