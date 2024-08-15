Raiders make NFL history with latest free agent quarterback prediction
The Raiders are a historic organization. It's hard to imagine the NFL without them, and one day we're actually going to find out if the league is better when the Raiders are good, I'm pretty sure. And if ESPN's latest QB predictions are correct – which of course they always are – the Raiders are about to make even more history. The best part about this blog is that this sentence is the last time I'll mention Gardner Minshew, I promise.
For some reason, the worldwide leader is already writing about the 2025 QB market (just kidding I know the reason), which would normally be kind of annoying but you'll understand in a few short moments why this time, it's not. Reader, the Raiders' time wandering the desert may soon be over. Figuratively speaking.
Raiders become first team to give a QB $60 million a year
After a season of, uh, someone (I promised) and Aidan O'Connell, ESPN predicts that the Raiders will have seen enough and decide that $60 million a year actually isn't too much – it's just money after all. They finally get around to discussing the Cowboys' QB situation, and their 2025 prediction is ... actually not that annoying? Weirdly enjoyable for an ESPN-Cowboys talking point? We're in the end game now. Dak Prescott, you are a Las Vegas Raider.
"Prescott has another huge season, the two sides can't agree on an extension before March and the Raiders -- not the Cowboys -- make Prescott the first $60 million-per-year quarterback in free agency."
NFL history! That has a nice ring to it. "Finally having a franchise QB" also has a nice ring to it, for what it's worth. $60 million per year is so, so much money, but I'd argue that's a way easier pill to swallow than $20 million per season for, uh, someone. (I promised.)