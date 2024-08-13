Raiders' latest QB decision makes everything way more confusing
FINALLY. After waiting around all summer, wondering what direction the Raiders would go with quarterback this season, we have an answer. Months and months of anticipation and stress have all led to this one moment, as the team has, once and for all, pulled the curtains back and let us into the biggest decision of their year.
We got one quarter (and a touchdown!) from Gardner Minshew, and another from Aidan O'Connell. And while head coach Antonio Pierce revealed that the team would announce QB1 after next week's game against the Cowboys, Tuesday's news – courtesy of Tom Pelissero – could change everything.
The Raiders signed Nathan Peterman? The Raiders signed Nathan Peterman.
Ah! Well, nevertheless. (To be fair, I did say 'could' change everything.)
I'll be honest: I don't really get this one. I guess this is just what happens in preseason? It's not like the Raiders actually have plans for Peterman, although it probably never hurts to have the the NFL's premier QB3 on the practice squad. As for Peterman, there are worse places than Las Vegas to collect a paycheck while lighting it up with the scout team.
Maybe the Raiders are on a covert mission to collect every backup in the NFL? Maybe Antonio Pierce is big on the idea that the whole is always stronger than the sum of its parts? While every other team (except the Cowboys apparently) bends over backwards to throw huge money at their franchise quarterbacks, maybe the Raiders have found that backup QBs are the next market inefficiency and are simply getting ahead of the curve by cornering the market on them. When some team loses their starting QB and comes calling, we'll see who's laughing.
Or maybe Peterman's on the team for like two weeks before he gets cut. And that's actually probably the case. But that's not nearly speculative enough for a blog, and where's the fun in that?