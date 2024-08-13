Antonio Pierce announces when Raiders will make starting QB decision
In a summer full of major sports headlines, there's only been one question that everyone keeps coming back to: Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell? And after months of waiting with bated breath, the biggest sporting event of the summer – one that has eyes all across the NFL fixated on Las Vegas – is in full swing.
Both Minshew and O'Connell have split the starter's reps in camp, and after two weeks worth of up-and-down practice reports, both got their chance to state their case against the Vikings this past weekend. Minshew went 6-12 for 117 yards and a touchdown while O'Connell finished 7/9 for 76 yards; it was the type of preseason game that reminds you that football's back, but football's not really back.
Turns out the Raiders are going to wait more than "one single quarter of football" to decide who to start, but not that much longer. That's right: we officially have a timeline on The Decision.
Pierce reveals that Raiders will pick starting QB after Preseason Week 2
Shortly after the Raiders' first preseason game against the Vikings this past weekend, head coach Antonio Pierce gave the most detailed timeline for when the team would officially pick a starter.
"We've got to get ready to play football, and I think we've got enough film," he said. "We'll have two games here [by then] to evaluate both quarterbacks to see how they'll play."
The Raiders next game is on Saturday, so we're in the end game now. This time next Monday, we'll be roster-predicting with a bonafide starting QB, which is as exciting as being halfway through preseason gets. And on top of that, this Saturday's game is against the Cowboys, so really we'll get an opportunity to see the next three Raiders starting QBs. Whoever said that preseason football wasn't exciting clearly never rooted for a team with Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.