Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: 3 things to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders are traveling to the Midwest once again as they take on another NFC North team. This time, they will take on the Cinderella story Detroit Lions.
By Daniel Davis
Raiders at Lions 2023 Week 8: 3 things to watch
Josh McDaniels' gameplan
The Josh McDaniels experiment has been over for the past few weeks and it's only a matter of time until Mark Davis sees it too. McDaniels has not only failed as a head coach in Las Vegas but in every other place he has been a head coach, particularly in Denver where he sold all the best players for pennies on the dollar.
This week, the Raiders play a weird team as the Lions can beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead on opening night, but then lose to Seattle and get blown out by the Ravens. Detroit will seemingly be fired up for this one, as they got embarrassed by the Ravens and will bring their best against a Raiders team that isn't playing very well right now.
If the Raiders get embarrassed again, how long with Josh McDaniels be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders? At this point, who knows? Indefinitely?