4 Raiders who could make the Pro Bowl for the first time in 2024
While Maxx Crosby and AJ Cole were Pro Bowlers for the Raiders in 2023, these four could be named to their first Pro Bowl in 2024.
By Daniel Davis
1. Jakobi Meyers
Jakobi Meyers is a jack of all trades and one of the best offseason signings for the Raiders in a long time. Interestingly enough, the Patriots let Meyers walk out the door and signed JuJu Smith-Schuster for the same contract Meyers wanted.
During the year, Meyers has been thoroughly consistent in the slot and on the outside gaining nearly 750 yards and seven touchdowns along with 68 receptions and over 100 targets.
Meyers can not only play on the outside, he can also play in the slot giving the team flexibility on where you put him in the offense. Statistically speaking, his best game this year was in Week 1 against Denver where he caught 9 passes on 10 targets along with two touchdowns and 81 yards.
Before this, his best season was in New England in 2021 where he caught 83 passes on 121 targets for 866 yards but only 2 touchdowns. Hopefully, being around Davante Adams for the last year can help his route-running abilities and the Raiders can have two elite receivers for whoever is their starting quarterback next season.